KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – December is a slow month for blood donations, and unfortunately it happens to be the time of year when it is most needed.

Aaron Price, the recruitment director for Medic, stopped by to tell us all about their upcoming blood drive events that will go to support Medic and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Through Dec. 13th through the 17th all donors will receive:

-MEDIC Gift

-Chick-fil-A coupon

-Texas Roadhouse coupon

-Automatic entry to win Apple Watch

Last month, MEDIC Regional Blood Center went head-to-head with the Kentucky Blood Center, for their Orange and Blue Annual Blood Drive Competition. The University of Tennessee won with over 400 more donors.

For more information on Medic and how you can donate, visit their website and Facebook page.