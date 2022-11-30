KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The season of giving is upon us and Medic Regional Blood Center is making it easier than ever.

Blood donations tend to be scarce during the holiday season, so get ahead and don’t let those numbers fall.

BCA Season of Giving is going until Friday, December 16. It is simple and easy to get involved. Stop by and give blood at one of their many donation sites, post a selfie with the hashtag #SantasBloodDonors, and be up to win cool gift items including an iPhone 14 Pro, Air Pods, a smart watch, and more. One entry per person.

Medic’s 12 Day’s of Christmas is also running until Friday, December 9. Each day you donate blood, you are automatically entered to win one of twelve items, attraction tickets, and food vouchers.

See below a list of potential prizes for each day.

For more information and to find a donation site nearest you, visit their website or call

865-524-3074.