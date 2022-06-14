KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC is teaming up with the United Way of Greater Knoxville to collaborate with local nonprofits and provide mini-grants for the assistance.

Any local nonprofit organizations will eligible to participate in this program put together by MEDIC and United Way. Local nonprofits will then promote and recruit blood product donors for MEDIC throughout the summer.

Donors will complete a “voting” card that will be counted by MEDIC staff. The nonprofit with the most votes is eligible to win a mini-grant in the amount of $5000 at the end of the summer. MEDIC and United Way are also offering two mini-grants in June and July worth $1000 each.

For more information visit the MEDIC Regional Blood Center website or call (865) 524-3074