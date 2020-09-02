MEDIC Regional Blood Centers continue screening for Covid-19 antibodies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center will continue screening all donors for COVID-19 Antibodies through September 30, 2020. Antibody testing is an effort to identify COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals. MEDIC is NOT performing COVID-19 virus testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Center locations include:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

Mobile/Community Drives – Various Locations – Please visit www.medicblood.org for locations and times.

MEDIC is requiring appointments for all donors. This will allow for social distancing and to control donor flow. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.