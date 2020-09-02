MEDIC Regional Blood Centers continue screening for Covid-19 antibodies

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center will continue screening all donors for COVID-19 Antibodies through September 30, 2020. Antibody testing is an effort to identify COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals. MEDIC is NOT performing COVID-19 virus testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Center locations include:

  • Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
  • Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
  • Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue
  • Crossville – 79 S. Main Street
  • Mobile/Community Drives – Various Locations – Please visit www.medicblood.org for locations and times.

MEDIC is requiring appointments for all donors. This will allow for social distancing and to control donor flow. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.