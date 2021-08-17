MEDIC teaming up with Dollywood to celebrate Everyday Heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is celebrating Everyday Heroes and is providing MEDIC Regional Blood Center donors a free pass to Dollywood from August 16 – 20 (while supplies last).

Donors will receive a Dollywood ticket, tie-dye t-shirt, $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors are also entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card as part of the Save Our Summer campaign. Dollywood tickets are not redeemable for cash. One ticket per donor.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.