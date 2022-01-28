KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The winter months are particularly slow for donations, so it is time to step it up.

Medic Regional Blood Center is gearing up for another donation competition as they go head-to-head with Middle Tennessee’s American Red Cross. Feb. 7-10 you will have the opportunity to get in on the first-ever Dunk for Donations Event. The center to collect the most red-blood cell donations will be the winner.

During the event, Medic will be donating $5 per donation to the Pat Summit Foundation.

Donors will also receive incentives for their time and donations including a special edition t-shirt, a We Back Pat wristband, and coupons for several restaurants.

For more information on Medic and how you can get involved, visit their website.