MEDIC to host Summer Cookout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be hosting a Summer Cookout series, July 20 – 24. The events will include a special edition t-shirt, donor incentives and several giveaway items including a grill.

The schedule for cookouts includes:

  • 7/20 – Athens Donor Center – 11 AM to 3 PM
  • 7/21 – Crossville Donor Center – 11 AM to 3 PM (CST)
  • 7/23 and 7/24 – Ailor Avenue Center and Farragut Donor Center – 11 AM to 5 PM

Find more details about how to donate here.

The goal is to raise awareness and donations during the Summer months when donations are typically slower.

