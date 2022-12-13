KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A restorative and holistic approach might be what you have been looking for.

The sound of metal bowls and chimes when hit create a small yet full vibration can offer healing affects. This practice is called sound therapy and it can be used to alleviate stress, lower blood pressure, pain management, and improve sleep.

Many of these underlying issues simply come from the effects cancer. Whether you or a loved once is experiencing the trials the disease has brought on, this can be a way to find peace.

On Thursday, December 15 the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee will be bringing in a local expert in sound healing. The program is free, however, you will still need to register online. The event will be held at 2230 Sutherland Ave from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to get involved with the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee, visit their website.