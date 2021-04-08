Meet Brutus, our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking for a big, loveable pooch to join your family, Brutus may be the perfect fit for you. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is helping out the MoCo Mutt Rescue Center in Morgan County, by trying to find Brutus a forever home.

As we kitten and puppy season come to a close, the Humane Society is also encouraging pet owners to be responsible, and keep their pets protected against fleas, ticks, and heartworms. Along with the Wellness Clinic, the Humane Society also offers affordable flea and tick treatments. For more information, head over to their website.

