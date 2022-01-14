MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Animal Center stops by with Cookie, a sweet cat that is looking for her forever home.

This week Blount County Animal Services stopped by with a furry friend looking for her forever home. Cookie is a sweet 9 month old cat that wants to find a family that will give her snuggles and a place to call home. If you want to help this great cause but can not take home a pet, the Blount County Animal Center is looking for volunteers and donations.

To adopt Cookie or for more information on supporting this great cause visit the Blount County Animal Center website.