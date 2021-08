KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville couple is sharing their family members' survival story. Many of their loved ones live in Haiti and were hit hard by a devastating weekend earthquake.

It was a 7.2 magnitude and the death toll has now reached close to 2,000. Among the survivors, are the parents and siblings of a Knoxville man. Everyone in his immediate family: parents, brother, and sisters are ok. However, some extended relatives didn't make it.