Meet our Pet of the Week, Crow, from the Humane Society of the TN Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is hoping to shine a spotlight on a sweet, but shy, kitten in this week’s Pet of the Week. Cera Smith, from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, says “Crow” is a loving feline, but sometimes gets nervous and scurries to the back of his kennel when new people are around. They’re hoping someone will see him featured, or find him online, and give him the loving home he deserves.

The Humane Society is also excited to open up volunteer opportunities for the community once again. These activities are socially-distant activities, so you can feel safe while serving.

For more information on adoptable pets, or volunteer opportunities, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley‘s website.