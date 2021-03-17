Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society, Midnight Sky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you feeling lucky? Maybe your treasure at the end of the rainbow is not a pot of gold, but a new furry family member. Today, we are introducing you to Midnight Sky, our pet of the week from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is also excited to announce the addition of a new community to its mobile food pantry. On the last Saturday of this month, the Humane Society is partnering with MoCo Mutts Rescue Center in Morgan County to host the pet food pantry from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

