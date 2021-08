KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting with Sevier County deputies after they responded to a domestic dispute in Wears Valley last month was a former San Antonio police officer with a history of misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating what led deputies to fire their weapons after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Robeson Road Tuesday, July 13. According to the TBI, deputies arrived and encountered a man who was armed with a gun.