He’s called Mashed Potatoes and he can do the twist meet our Pet Of The Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s time for our Pet Of The Week and today we are introducing you to a sweet little guy, who’s the definition of laid back! Meet Mashed Potatoes, now looking for his forever home at The Humane Society of The Tennessee Valley! Our friend Cera Smith is telling us more about this loveable little kitten and how you can now make donations to help our furry friends right from the comfort of your home. For more information on Mashed Potatoes you can log onto humanesocietytennessee.org.

