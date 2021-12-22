KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley stops by the studio with “Tiger” our pet of the week.

With the holidays upon us, what could be better than snuggling up on the couch with an adorable kitten. This week, our friends from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley are introducing us to “Tiger” and giving us information on how we can support this great cause even if we can’t take home a furry friend.

For more information on how you can donate to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley medical fund or become a member of the foster program visit their website.