Meet our pets of the week from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall is here, and as temperatures begin to drop you may not be the only one looking to get warm. This week, our friends from Zoo Snoods helped us outfit a couple of adoptable pets from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Zoo Snood’s latest line of knit dog hoods and sweaters walk the line between adorable costumes and practical apparel that keeps dogs warm and their ears protected from dirt and moisture. You can learn more at zoosnoods.com.

For more adoptable animals from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, visit humanesocietytennessee.org.