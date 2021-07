KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While at first he might be shy, ‘Prince Ali’ is a sweet dog with lots of love to give. Cera Smith introduces us to him in out Pet of the Week.

For pet parents who need a little help right now, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley offers low-cost vaccine clinics and low-cost flea and tick treatments.

Learn more at humanesocietytn.org.