KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A local non-profit organization is getting a fresh start in 2020. Faith N' Friends Horse Rescue and Sanctuary is hosting a volunteer drive and open house this weekend.

Volunteers are needed at *10:30 a.m.* for set-up, serving, fencing work, property clean-up, and more! No prior horse experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of making life better for horses in need of a soft landing and TLC.