KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas has come early this year. Smokies Stadium will be turning into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas in July for the upcoming game on Saturday, June 22nd.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on-site for photos and meet-and-greats. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy Christmas music, themed in-between-inning entertainment, and ornament decorating for kids presented by Papa Johns.

The players will be rocking specialty jerseys that fans can bid on and take home at the end of the night, which will end with an awesome fireworks show. The first 1,000 fans to enter the gates will also receive a Christopher Morel Shirsey Giveaway presented by Sports Treasures.

To learn more about the upcoming Tennessee Smokies games, check out their website.