KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly to find home for the many pets in need that come through their doors. The best way to support this wonderful organization is adopt don’t shop, a national initiative that focuses on finding homes for shelter pets before buying from stores. If you cannot adopt there are many ways that you can still help the homeless pets in your community.

The best way would be through a monetary donation, as the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley does not receive any financial support from any government agencies, they survive solely on donations from the community. Lastly if you cannot adopt or donate, there is always a need for volunteers, even for those with little to no experience caring for animals and these volunteer hours count for high school and college student credit.

For more information visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee valley website.