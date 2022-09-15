KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there.

The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the whole family. First up is the Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue which is the official zoo of Anderson county and has brought some of their rescued exotic animals to the Tennessee Valley Fair so that guests can learn and pet this beautiful animals. From two playful camels to the famous duck slide, you will love spending time with these wonderful creatures.

After visiting the Zoo head over to the livestock competition where you can watch competitors in cattle, poultry, and rabbits vie for the best in show. These competitions draw the best of the best from around the region while also offering an insightful look into the life of animal rearing. When it comes to caring for your livestock there is no better place to learn a thing or two than the Tennessee Valley Fair.

For more information visit the Tennessee Valley Fair website.