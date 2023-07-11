KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dugger Band was formed by two brothers, Jordan and Seth Dugger, who grew up in a small community in the Great Smoky Mountains called Greeneville, which is just an hour northeast of Knoxville. The Tennessee brothers, who graduated from the University of Tennessee, have always loved music.

The country-music performers have toured all around the United States, performing at around 150 to 200 cities each year, and now they are releasing their 4th studio album, “Turnin’ the Night Up” on Friday, July 14th. To celebrate the release, the brothers will be having a special concert in their hometown of Greeneville this Friday.

The Dugger brothers will showcase a few of their music videos during Friday’s concert, and they’re looking forward to shooting music videos for their new songs. Jordan and Seth have co-written all the songs on the album.

At first, the Dugger Band will release physical copies of the album, “Turning the Night Up”, and will later release individual singles from the album. You’ll notice two versions of the album, one with a Nashville theme and the other with an East Tennessee theme, showcasing city life and country life, respectively. It underscores the significance of both Nashville and East Tennessee in their lives.

To learn more about the Dugger Band and listen to their music, check out their website.