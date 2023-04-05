KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ancient Lore Village, which is located in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains, is a boutique resort and event site. The resort was founded by President, Tom Boyd, who wanted to create a place where people could live in peace and harmony.

Now, Ancient Lore Village specializes in fairytale weddings, exclusive retreats, private parties, group tours and so much more! They even will have plenty of Easter activities planned throughout the week.

Ancient Lore Village will kick off Easter weekend with a family fun celebration that includes an Easter Egg Trail and photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny himself!

The event will be on Saturday, April 8th from 10:00am – 12:00pm.

What is included?

Hop your way through the Village Easter Egg Trail (each child collects up to 10 eggs)

Photo Opportunity with the Easter Bunny

Self-guided tours of the Village

Hiking Trails + Gremlin Gameyard with cornhole, jumbo Jenga, giant Connect Four, Horseshoes

If you can’t make it to any of the Easter celebrations, Ancient Lore Village offers fun activities, like archery and axe throwing ranges. The boutique resort says their archery and axe throwing is perfect for corporate after-hour get togethers, fun family time and friends night out!

For more about Ancient Lore Village, click here.