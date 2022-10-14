ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Friday Frenzy, we focus a lot on high school athletics but the unsung heroes of halftime are the performers that make the experience one to remember.

When it comes to football we often think in terms of running backs, tight ends, wide receivers. But there is someone waiting in the wings for their moment to shine, the drum major. A drum major is the leader of the marching band and once the football team leaves the fields it is the drum majors domain. The Alcoa High School marching band has had a very successful run at state competitions and offer their skill in support of making every game day one to remember.

For more information visit the Alcoa High School website.