KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Tennessee young adults have taken home the trophy during two Champion matches with the Tennessee Golf Association.

The Women’s Open Amateur took place at Stonehenge Golf Club on July 20-22. The 2-day event brought in top golfers, both professionals, and amateurs, from around the country to compete for the top prize.

Lynn Lim, a rising sophomore at Vanderbilt, won Tennessee’s Women’s Open with her 2-under-par 142.

Lynn Lim (Gallatin)

Strawberry Plains native, Cooper Hayes took home the prize for the 2023 2023 Tennessee Match Play Championship. The Lipscomb player took home the title with his 5 and 4 wins throughout the 7 rounds.

The last rounds were played and won over best friend Reece Britt, but he says there are no hard feelings.

The match took place at The Links at Kahite in Vonore. 64 of the top players in the state, as well as people who played well enough to qualify for the tournament, teed off for the win.

The trophy was named after golfing Hall of Fame star, Tim Jackson, who holds the record for most Tennessee Golf Association wins.

For more information on the Tennessee Golf Association and their upcoming tournaments, visit their website.