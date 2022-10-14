ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing Program at Alcoa High School prepares students for a career in the medical sciences.

When training to become a registered nurse or pursuing any medical field, the task before you may seem like a daunting challenge. The need for medical professionals is more important now than ever before and Alcoa High School wants to make sure that their students are prepared.

That is why the Nursing Program at Alcoa High School has been flourishing. Not only do students get hands-on experience, they can use their time and skill to go towards a third of their required hours to becomes a licensed practitioner.

