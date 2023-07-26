KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gavin Harper, a 15-year-old singer and songwriter is already making waves in the music industry. The teen just released his 3rd single, Constellations, on all streaming platforms, and his music has been listened to in over 70 countries worldwide.

The young artist, who was born and raised in the Great Smoky Mountains, calls Gatlinburg home. While he’s still only a high school student, the freshman has already been fortunate enough to perform at renowned venues, like the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, as well as other area festivals.

Harper will also be performing at the Scenic Fest and Sevier County Fair in August.

The artist says, “I have been playing guitar and singing since I was 10 years old. I also enjoy playing piano and drums. In my free time when I’m not making music, I enjoy sketching and painting. In school, I am taking honors courses and am part of the Beta, Deca, and Interact clubs as well as a member of the golf team.”

To hear some of his songs, Gavin Harper’s music is available on Spotify, Apple, and all streaming services. For links to his work and music, check out Gavin Harper’s website.