KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Foot Cheesesteak is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The restaurant serves up Philly Cheesesteaks, wings, BBQ, pizza, and hotdogs, with “portions so big, they could fill a Sasquatch.” Plus, you’ll also find delicious Italian Ice, and Hershey’s Ice Cream from Philadelphia.

On Saturday, May 27th, they’ll have a special, where you can meet Turtleman, from the television show, Animal Planet series called Wildman. The event will be from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., along with the County Crawfish Boil. There will also be live music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kevin, Owner of Bigfoot Philly Cheesesteaks, says that he “quickly realized the lack of authentic cheesesteaks available, and when a business opportunity fell my way to open up a cheesesteak shop in Gatlinburg, I knew I had to chase my dream and give Tennessee a taste of Philly!”

To learn more about Big Foot Cheesesteak and its upcoming events, check out their website.