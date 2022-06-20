KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Introducing WATE Six on Your Side news anchor, Don Hudson.

A man with many talents and trades is now calling Knoxville home. From being a teacher, to a sheriff’s deputy, to an actor, and even a Emmy-winning news anchor, Don Hudson is more than qualified to be “on your side.” Juggling a busy resume he still manages to be a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Hudson has worked on-air in states such as Utah, Kentucky, and New York. In fact, he was on-site reporting live in D.C. during the September 11 attacks.

When asked why he chose to come to East Tennessee, he says he wants to pour back into a community he visits often and cares for.

Don is also avid in the gym and takes great care of himself. From weight lifting to push-ups, you cannot get him to slow down, proving he will fit right in.

We are excited to work closely with him and see the great impact he will make on our community.