KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rebecca Branton announced as the winner of the Mefistofele poster contest.

Students from Marysville college competed to design the official poster for the upcoming production of “Mefistofele” being performed at the Tennessee Theater in March. Over 7,000 members of the community voted and the winner has been announced. Designer Rebecca Branton came out on top to win the $750 prize and will see her work as the official poster for the production.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Knoxville Opera performance of “Mefistofele” visit their website.

Congratulations Rebecca, we cannot wait to see what designs you will create it in future.