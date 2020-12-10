Melt into the holiday spirit with deals from The Melting Pot Knoxville

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fond of fondue?

The Melting Pot- Knoxville shares in the Christmas spirit this holiday season as they continue their ThursDATE night deals along with to-go specials for the community.

As a long time partner of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Melting Pot Knoxville is continuing in the holiday spirit as they seek to raise $20,000 for the hospital this season. For every donation made, the Melting Pot is offering “donate and dine” cards for donations over $10.

Call today to order some fondue favorites or dine-in for an incredible fondue adventure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.