KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Roberto Fernandez-Romero from the Pat Summitt Alzheimer’s Clinic addresses memory, forgetfulness, aging and what’s normal and what is not normal in memory loss.

To learn more about the Pat Summitt Clinic and all they do, just visit their website.



Examples from the National Institute on Aging on seeking help:

– Asking the same questions over and over

– Getting lost in places a person knows well

– Having trouble following directions

– Confusion about time, people or places

– Eating poorly, not taking care of oneself, behaving unsafely



• Tips to keep your memory sharp at any age from the National Institute on Aging :

– Keep learning – challenge your brain

– Use all your senses – the more senses you use the more your brain will retain the memory

– Believe in yourself – believe you can improve and translate that belief into practice