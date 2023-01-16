MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The third Monday of January has become a day of reflection and continued inspiration. Martin Luther King Jr. has had an effect on the world that has helped better the lives of African Americans across the country. His story, along with so many other historic leaders have shaped the United States and continue to help the country evolve in ways it still hasn’t, through conversations and movements that take place daily. By providing a look back in time, people can understand the importance of the work MLK and others did, which is why the National Civil Rights Museum is a prominent landmark in Memphis, Tennessee.

It’s located at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated back in 1968 on April 4. Walking through the museum gives visitors an idea of his journey as a Civil Rights activist and others who made a mark in history.

“Visitors who come will see a full perspective of the African American struggle for social justice and freedom and also be able to see items surrounding his assassination,” Dr. Noelle Trent, the director of interpretation, collections and education at the museum said. “Most people come here to pay tribute to Dr. King,” she said. “This MLK holiday weekend we see a number of people and their intent is to just see the room because they think that’s all that we’ve preserved. What they will encounter is a much larger story.”

It’s a story that’s worth sharing beyond Memphis as a reminder of what it took for African Americans to re-gain their freedom and to highlight true leadership that continues to inspire the world.

“It’s an emotional visit, it’s a visit that can be a little bit intense, but it’s one that forever changes people,” Dr. Trent said.

For more information on the National Civil Rights Museum, or to plan a visit, check out their website.