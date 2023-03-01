KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Men’s self care is taken to another level here.

Tune Up: The Manly Salon operates all over the country with three locations in East Tennessee. The provide an experience that will feel less like a haircut and more like a guy’s day out.

Custom custom cuts and a cold beer go hand in hand at Tune Up. Men can finally enjoy being pampered just like everyone else.

Enjoy a beer or cocktail while you wait for your appointment and keep the fun going with video games and other amenities on site.

Husband and wife duo, Frank and Janette Saroka, are in the business to create a more accepting and relaxing self care for men.

“Refresh your style and take your grooming game to the next level with us at Tune Up,” they say.

All stylists and hairdressers are full licensed and are equipped to make any man feel and look his best.

They also offer a VIP package for men who are looking to come more frequently. With this package you can enjoy unlimited services and come as often as you would like.

Tune Up will soon be coming to the Alcoa area in 2023.

For more information and to find the nearest location to you, visit their website and Facebook page.