KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - For nearly a decade, Joe Armstrong has poured his heart, mind and soul into his radio station, WJBE, Jammin' 99.7.

This radio station is a 2012 revival from James Brown's very first radio station in Knoxville, which was owned and operated by the 'Godfather of Soul' from 1968 until 1979. It wasn't until Armstrong purchased the station in 2012, that the former "James Brown Entertainment" station, hence the call letters WJBE, became a station that played R & B music for the East Tennessee community.