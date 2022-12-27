KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Check on your loved ones this holiday season and open up communication about mental health.

According to a recent study about 64 percent of people say their mental illness worsens during the holiday season. Conditions such as generalized anxiety disorder, depression, bipolar disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder are just few. This is not including the 38 percent of people who say they see an increase in stress and social anxieties as well.

With these statistics, there has to be a solution. One local, family-owned business is keeping mental health at the forefront by bringing the conversation to you. They use Dialectal Behavioral Therapy, a form of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

The Middle Path has several locations all across East Tennessee, and are now going mobile. Husband and wife team, Hope and Dave Reneau, have just returned from their long expedition touring the Midwest and bringing their passion and research of DBT to therapists, patients, and other mental health facilities.

This cutting edge practice uses techniques to help many cope and regulate their emotions when they feel the most intense. “Our first reaction is to use the emotional mind when something goes wrong. DBT can help you use your wise mind in these situations,” Dave Reneau says.

The Boujee Van is getting ready to embark on another trip to North Carolina and share their findings on DBT.

For more information and how to become a part of the Middle Path family, visit their website.