KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meritan Foster Care’s mission is to serve the people of the community around them. Meritan speaks to Living East Tennessee about the need for foster families in the area and how you can become a foster parent.

There is an informational meeting/next set of classes October 21, 2023 that educates the public on becoming foster parents, eligibility and disqualifiers.

To learn more about about Meritan, visit their website.