Message in a bottle shares memory of a loved one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee family discovered a message in a bottle over Independence Day weekend, only to realize the family was also from Knoxville.

The message contained a note, a prayer and a photo of Kelli Kirby, a woman who lost her battle to an eating disorder in May 2018.

The sender of the bottle, Randee Kirby, sister of Kelli Kirby, has sent a bottle via the ocean, every year since her sister’s death to encourage, inspire and educate others on the most fatal mental illnesses: eating disorders.

If you or a loved one suffer from an eating disorder, a local chapter of Anorexics & Bulimics Anonymous (ABA) now has a local East Tennessee chapter. For more information on the group, contact Kara Capalbo at (865) 385-4919 or theknoxwarriorgroup@gmail.com.

