KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join in on an evening full information, education, and a Hollywood dramatization of a growing issue in East Tennessee.

On Feb. 17 at the Bijou Theater, the Metro Drug Coalition will be hosting an event to discuss Knoxville’s largely growing opioid epidemic. Doors open at 6:30pm, event starts at 7:00pm.

Popular book and now Hulu series, Dopesick, will be the topic of discussion brining out many panelists to join in on the conversation.

Beth Macy, author of the National Best Seller, will be in attendance, amongst many other experts in this field. Panelists include a former U.S. Attorney, East Tennessee Physician, Licensed Pharmacist, and former Chief of Police at KPD. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker will be moderating this event.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards a new organization, The Gateway. Opening Spring 2022, The Gateway will be Knoxville’s first community recovery center. They plan to help many by serving to anyone wishing to help themselves in their unique long-term recovery journey.

For more information on the Metro Drug Coalition and to by tickets, visit their website.