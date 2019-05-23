Middle school 7-on-7 football team prides itself on faith, family and football

For young athletes all across the country, sports are just an extracurricular activity. But for the young men of Tennessee Prime, a local, 7-on-7 competitive, middle school football team, the game is bigger than what happens on the field.

It’s about sportsmanship and academics, faith and family. It’s about treating the sport, as more than just a hobby and building up the brotherhood among teammates, respecting those around you, and being a light both on and off of the football field. That’s what it means to be Tennessee Prime.