KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young kids are being given the opportunity to display their art at a real exhibition show.

The Etowah Arts Commission and East Tennessee Arts Center are joining forces to bring the Regional Middle School Art Show all across several regions.

The event will be held at Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery on April 6th and will run until April 30.

Middle schoolers in counties such as Bradley, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Meigs, and Roane are eligible to submit their art in the show. Children are asked to submit his or her art on April 1st and 2nd.

On Saturday, April 9, there will be a reception alongside an award presentation for different categories.

Allen Sibley, President of the East TN Arts Center and Heather Vanskiver, Director of the Etowah Arts Commission, are both excited about this innagural event. They believe it allows for children to stay connected in the arts and hopefully find a passion for it along the way.

Find out more on The Etowah Art’s Commission website, or give them a call at (423) 263-7608.