KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Sunday December 18th the Bijou Theatre will welcome the 10th annual Mike McGill Christmas Spectacular.

2022 brings the 10th annual Mike McGill Christmas Spectacular to the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. This popular Christmas concert features performances from a variety of local artists and benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank’s children’s program. Help in the fight against food disparity within our community while having a great time in the spirit of the season.

For more information on Mike McGill’s 20 years journey as a professional musician visit his Facebook page. For more information or to purchase tickets to the Christmas Spectacular head to the Bijou ticketing website.