“Millennial Movie Mondays” made this local YouTuber find success through movie reviews

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Hi. Yes. Hello,” is the quick and catchy phrase that one local East Tennessean uses to introduce herself in all of her latest YouTube videos.

Ashleigh Burton decided it was time to put an end to not understanding some of the country’s most iconic movie references, and thus began her saga of watching Hollywood’s most beloved films to better understand these cinematic references.

Little did she knew her web series, “Millennial Movie Mondays” would be a hit on YouTube. Now, Burton has her own line of merchandise featuring her iconic cat, Beans, who makes guest appearances in nearly all of her YouTube videos.

