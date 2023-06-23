KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — BLACK LLC., also known as, Building Leaders increasing Assets, Capacity and Knowledge, are excited to bring some fun to the community. They plan corporate events as well as our own events. BLACK LLC. also consult with small businesses to help streamline their process.

After successfully putting on their first Mimosa and Margarita festival back in March, the organization is ready to do it all over again as it was highly requested. BLACK LLC will host the Hotter than July Mimosa and Margarita Festival on Saturday July 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’ll take place at the Marble Hall and Pavilion at Lakeshore Park. Their signature margaritas and mimosas will be up for grabs, plus food trucks will be onsite, along with vendors and a DJ.

Tickets are $20 with a complimentary drink. For more information, visit BLACK LLC’s website.