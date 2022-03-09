KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Miranda Glenn Charity Golf Tournament kicks off on March 19th at Three Ridges Golf Course. Play a round, win great prizes, and support a terrific young woman.

Miranda Glenn is battling cancer and the East Tennessee community is rallying to her cause because when you’re from East Tennessee, you never have to do anything alone. The Miranda Glenn Charity Golf Tournament kicks off on March 19th at the Three Ridges golf course giving you a chance to play a round of golf, win some amazing prizes such as a new Ford Bronco, and help lift up a stellar young lady fighting for her future.

There are still sponsorship and participant opportunities so if you are a business looking to promote your brand while supporting this terrific cause or if you want to compete in the tournament visit the Miranda Glenn Charity Golf Tournament website for more information and to register. To follow along Miranda’s journey and offer support as she battles cancer, visit the #MirandaStrong facebook page.