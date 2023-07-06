KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kelsi Walters, who was crowned Miss Knoxville Volunteer, is continuing to become an inspiration to many here in East Tennessee.

The 25-year-old is continuing to grow her platform while traveling all across the state advocating for

Walters was first introduced to pageantry as a Freshman at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, after looking for ways to gain scholarships for her college education.

“I was against it at first and didn’t know what to think, but my dad encouraged me to try it out,” she says.

In 2018, Kelsi competed in her first pageant and took home the title of Miss Watauga Valley. Soon after, she attended the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant and made it in the Top 12.

After a couple more tries, Kelsi placed as first runner-up at Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“It was a lot of pressure after receiving such a high honor and title, but I knew this was all for a greater purpose than titles,” she says.

The Volunteer America Organization is a Scholarship Program that has helped girls like Kelsi graduate with their Bachelor’s Degree Debt free. She competed in multiple pageants throughout her undergraduate career and has gone on to place at top levels.

During her time, she advocates for causes that are near and dear to her heart. She launched her campaign “Anything is PAWssible – Dogs Helping Humans Heal” in July 2021. Walters works alongside a 501c3 nonprofit organization called Canine Companions for Independence to help provide service dogs to military service men and women and individuals at no cost.

This organization supports her love for animals and a story that hits close to home.

“My father was in the military and suffered a traumatic brain injury,” she says. “It wasn’t until college when I began having a relationship with him.”

She loves to focus on raising money for this organization as well as spreading the message about the importance of pet etiquette online and in the classroom.

Kelsi has gone on to receive her Masters’s degree at Tennessee Tech University in Counseling and Psychology. She also owns her own photography business and loves to showcase life’s best moments through her work.

Currently, she holds the title of Miss Knoxville Volunteer and will be competing one last time in a couple of weeks. The Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2024 pageant will happen on July 26 through 29 in Jackson, TN at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

