Mission: ABLE supporting our local heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You have the opportunity to give back to our local heroes through Mission: ABLE. Food City and NASCAR Legend Richard Petty have teamed up to raise awareness and support for Mission: ABLE. The campaign was designed to enlist Americans – citizens, communities and corporations – to help ensure our paralyzed heroes are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life; receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service; and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

Food City joined us to explain how you can donate. Customers wishing to make a contribution simply need to select the desired dollar amount and it will be conveniently added to their order total. 100% of the donations collected will remain local and benefit Paralyzed Veterans within the region.

