KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Helping those less fortunate within our beloved East Tennessee community has never been easier. While picking up school supplies for your family, pick up a few extra and look for the Mission of Hope Blue Barrels.

When it comes to a kid’s first day of school, things can quickly become stressful and overwhelming for the student especially if they do not have access to the tools needed to succeed. That is where Mission of Hope comes in to collect school supplies for young children in need of an even playing field. Utilizing Tax Free weekend just sweetens the pot for those who want to contribute.

July 29th through the 31st you can visit the OfficeMax locations in Turkey Creek and Kingston Pike from 10am to 6pm to donate supplies. Simply look for the Big Blue Barrels labelled with Mission of Hope to support families throughout our community.

For more information visit the Mission of Hope website.