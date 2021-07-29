Mission Pack the Bus to provide school supplies for children in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mission of Hope and Turkey Creek Shopping Center will join forces to collect school supplies for Children in need at Mission Pack the Bus. The school supply drive is Tax Free weekend, July 30 – August 1, at OfficeMax in Turkey Creek and OfficeMax on Kingston Pike. Families can drop off their school supply donations from 10am to 6pm at the school buses parked in front of OfficeMax located at 11012 Parkside Drive and 7111 Kingston Pike. For the past 7 years, Turkey Creek shoppers have packed the bus full of pencils, paper, notebooks, backpacks, crayons, but most importantly, with love, generosity and HOPE for the Children of rural Appalachia.