Mission Pack the Bus to provide school supplies for children in need

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mission of Hope and Turkey Creek Shopping Center will join forces to collect school supplies for Children in need at Mission Pack the Bus. The school supply drive is Tax Free weekend, July 30 – August 1, at OfficeMax in Turkey Creek and OfficeMax on Kingston Pike. Families can drop off their school supply donations from 10am to 6pm at the school buses parked in front of OfficeMax located at 11012 Parkside Drive and 7111 Kingston Pike. For the past 7 years, Turkey Creek shoppers have packed the bus full of pencils, paper, notebooks, backpacks, crayons, but most importantly, with love, generosity and HOPE for the Children of rural Appalachia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Deadline to register to vote is Monday; League of Women Voters hosting city council candidate forum

Corpse flower starting to bloom at UT

Missing 5-year-old found safe

One dead, one injured in shooting at East Knoxville apartment complex

Woman found dead in car

Where the county stands on COVID